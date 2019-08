Chinese Company signs $1.4bn Iraq Construction Deal

2019/08/08 | 11:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- By John Lee.A Chinese company has reportedly signed a $1.39-billion construction contract in Iraq.According to Xinhua, China Construction Third Engineering Bureau will implement civil engineering projects and infrastructure in southern Iraq, including low-cost housing, education, medical centres, and facilities projects in governorates of Najaf, Karbala and Basra.(Source: Xinhua)