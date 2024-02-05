Iraqi forces destroy ISIS hideouts in Diyala

2024-02-05 16:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced that the Iraqi airforces attacked ISIS hideouts in the Hawi al-Azim area in the Diyala Governorate.

In a statement, JOC said, "The Iraqi aviation destroyed terrorists' strongholds in Hawi al-Azim in Diyala Governorate."

The statement added, "Five terrorists were hidden in one of these hideouts."

Despite its defeat in 2017, ISIS sleeper cells still operate in Iraq, mainly in Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin, known as "the Triangle of Death."