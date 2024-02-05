Iraq News Now

Muhaj Baghdad signs with Danieli to develop rolling mill plant 

2024-02-05 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Hilla – Muhaj Baghdad, an Iraqi-based company, has signed a contract with Danieli to develop a new 500,000-tpy rolling mill facility plant for rebar. The planned facility plant would use Danieli’s high-speed rolling technology to create high-quality rebar with a diameter of 10 to 40 mm. The plant will be constructed in the industrial district of Al-Hilla, […]

