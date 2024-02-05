Iraq aiming for regional de-escalation: Iraqi Prime Minister

2024-02-05 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq is working for regional “de-escalation”, Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani said Monday as he welcomed a senior Iranian security official to Baghdad, with tensions high over US strikes in the country and the war in Gaza. Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, also spoke with the Iraqi national […]

