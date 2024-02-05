Iraq News Now

UN Security Council to meet on US strikes in Iraq

2024-02-05 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

New York – The UN Security Council was to convene Monday at Russia’s demand to discuss US air strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a deadly drone attack on American soldiers. The meeting scheduled for 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) was requested urgently by Moscow, which labelled the US strikes acts […]

