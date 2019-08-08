Home › kurdistan 24 › Iraqi MP suggests image of Saddam in handcuffs be displayed in Parliament, Gov. halls

2019/08/08 | 11:50



Siyadi’s comment comes as corruption and mismanagement in government remain a challenge in the oil-rich country.



Successive Iraqi federal governments have not been able to put an end to corruption. The current government, who ran on a reformist platform, continues to struggle to address the widespread mismanagement of public funds while facing strong resistance from within its own institutions.



Iraq has one of the world’s largest oil reserves and is the second-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). However, its citizens suffer from extreme poverty and high unemployment rates.



The embattled Middle Eastern nation continues to rank high on Transparency International’s list for corruption, fraud, and mismanagement of state institutions, some of the most significant challenges facing the country since the fall of the former regime in 2003.



According to the organization’s 2018 Corruption Index, Iraq ranks 168th, the 12th most corrupt country out of a total of 180.



After a series of court trials, he was executed by hanging on Dec. 30, 2006, in Baghdad.

Editing by Nadia Riva