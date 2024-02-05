Baghdad Provincial Council elects Ammar Al-Qaisi as president

2024-02-05 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Baghdad Provincial Council elected its new leadership during its inaugural session on Monday evening, with Ammar Al-Qaisi chosen as the council president and Mohammed Jasim elected as his deputy.

According to our correspondent, the council convened its first session today, during which Ammar Hussein Al-Qaisi from al-Azm Alliance" was elected as the council president with 39 votes.

The council appointed Mohammed Jasim Hamoud from the Nabni Alliance as the deputy council president.

Furthermore, the council elected Abdul-Mutalib Alaiwi from the State of Law Coalition as the governor of the capital.

The council also voted to appoint Hani Abduljabbar Abdul Karim as the first deputy governor from al-Assas Alliance and Thu al-Fuqar Thamer al-Fayyad as the second deputy from the Nabni Alliance.

The elections for the provincial councils were held on December 18, 2023, the first in a decade. These elections signify a crucial aspect of Iraq's political landscape, with provincial councils playing a pivotal role in overseeing local government affairs and providing essential public services.

The results revealed the dominance of the pro-Iranian Coordination Framework alliance, comprised mainly of Iran-backed Shiite political parties, in securing the majority of seats across the councils.

The elections witnessed a 41% voter turnout despite a boycott from the Sadrist Movement.