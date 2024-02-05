Governors, council presidents elected in seven Iraqi provinces

2024-02-05 22:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

Seven out of 15 Iraqi provinces have elected council presidents and governors, while two provinces have postponed council meetings. Three other provinces are scheduled to meet this evening to elect council presidents and governors. On December 18, 2023, the elected councils have been meeting for two days to distribute posts in Anbar, Basra, Najaf, Karbala, Salahaddin, Wasit, and Nineveh provinces. The new council president and governor have been elected. The provincial councils of Baghdad, Muthanna, and Babil are scheduled to meet on Monday evening to distribute the posts. In Diyala and Kirkuk provinces, the first meeting of the council was