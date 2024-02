2024-02-06 03:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A committee of the Ministry of Industry has approved a plan to build an industrial city at the site of the General Company for Iron and Steel in Basra. According to a statement from the Ministry, the new development will be build in collaboration with a Chinese company, and based on the […]

