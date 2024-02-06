2024-02-06 03:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Various media sources say that Iraq has banned eight local commercial banks from making transactions in U.S. dollars. This precludes these banks from taking part in the Central Bank's daily dollar auction. The banks are reported to be: Ashur International Bank for Investment; Investment Bank of Iraq; Union Bank of Iraq; Kurdistan […]

