2024-02-06 03:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. US-based Cdata Software has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for, "provision of integration solutions for the Treasury Management System (Licenses Renewal)." The contract is valued at $32,498. (Source: UNGM)

