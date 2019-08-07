Home › Iraq News › Ankara Treaty of 1926 is Illegal, It should be called off by International Court of Human Rights

Ankara Treaty of 1926 is Illegal, It should be called off by International Court of Human Rights

2019/08/08 | 13:20



Abdul-Qahar Mustafa | Exclusive to Ekurd.net



In 1926, Iraq and Turkey signed a treaty called Ankara Treaty. The treaty was based on deciding the borders between Turkey and Iraq. According to the treaty, Turkish president Mustafa Kemal Ataturk gave some land to Iraq and Syria as a gift but under few conditions. The first condition was both countries must recognize the Turkish country and its sovereignty.



And the second condition was the prevention of the creation of Kurdistan which it means If the neighboring governments of Syria and Iraq fail to uphold and abide by the treaty, then the Turkish military has the right to take back the given lands in order to end the so called “Kurdish terrorist threats” to Turkey’s sovereign borders. The third condition was Iraq had to sell oil to Turkey for 25 years.























Kurdish population who mainly live along Turkish borders found the Ankara treaty was violating their democratic rights and rejected it. Negotiations over calling off such a biased and discriminative treaty, failed international community remained silent, So Kurds started an arm struggle, with the governments of Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Syria to obtain and defend their rights. Since then, Kurds along with other minority groups and ethnicities in Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey, have been using both armed struggle and diplomatic approaches to obtain their rights and get Ankara treaty called off. However, Kurds have not yet succeeded to achieve their objective meaningfully.



This long time noble struggle cost Kurds and other ethnic minorities dearly. Hundreds of thousands lives of Kurds were lost and millions of dollars’ worth property of Kurds were destroyed by the savage and barbaric militaries of Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Iran. Kurds are still fighting for their rights both diplomatically and militarily but Turkey, Iran and Syria are deliberately, illegally and violently withholding the rights. Iraq also has fallen short to respect all the constitutional rights of Kurdistan population. Turkey is using Ankara treaty to deny Kurds of Syria, Turkey, and Iraq the true meaningful right to self-determination.



However, by international law, Iranian, Syrian and Iraqi government are obliged to enforce seventy over their Sykes- Picot treaty borders with Turkey, and at the same time protect their citizens from the aggression of Turkish military or any other aggressor. But currently, it seems like Iran as a rival of Turkey dominating Middle East, is the main indirect force deciding sovereignty enforcement issue of Iraqi and Syrian borders with Turkey. Basically Iran is using the issue of sovereignty enforcement in northern borders of Iraq and Syria with Turkey as a bargaining chip to make political and economic concessions out of Turkey.



I believe Ankara treaty is invalid. It should be called off by the international court of human rights because first, the treaty has no legal base as it was not signed by legitimate democratic governments of Turkey, Iraq and Syria, a government which truly represented the will of all people in three countries. And second, the treaty signers did not take into consideration the human and democratic rights of local people of northern Iraq and Syria, the right to self-determination, peace, security, freedom and to their land and natural resources.



It was rather cut and supervised by a British colonial officer by the name Sir Percy Cox, sign by Kemal Ataturk and a British puppet, Iraqi king from Saudi Hashemite clan named Faysal one, whose origin was not even Syrian or Iraqi. The treaty was merely a biased political and economical deal that resulted in violation of human rights of the true inhabitants and owner of the land and natural resources in northern Iraq and Syria. International community and court of human rights must not let Turkey use an old, discriminatory document “Ankara treaty of 1926 “ as a justification to occupy, plunder natural resources and kill indigenous inhabitants of eastern Iran, south turkey and northern Iraq and Syria.



Abdul-Qahar Mustafa is a graduate student from Saint Louis high school in Canada. He is advocate of justice, democracy and human rights. He currently lives in Sarsang/Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan. Mustafa is a senior contributing writer for Ekurd.



The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



