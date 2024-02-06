Iran's UN envoy rejects spillover of US disputes into Iraq

2024-02-06 08:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated on Tuesday that his country has never sought to bring its disputes with the United States into Iraqi territory.

This statement was made during an address at a UN Security Council meeting regarding the US attacks on Syria and Iraq.

Iravani emphasized that "Iran has never sought to extend its disputes with the United States to Iraqi territory and remains committed to Iraq's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity." He further asserted that "this stance represents the fundamental position of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He added that "the only solution to end the conflict in the region and prevent its escalation is to return to commitments based on international law: compelling Israel to halt its genocide in Gaza to achieve an immediate ceasefire."