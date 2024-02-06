Iraq News Now

Basra Heavy and Intermediate Crudes dip following global oil decline

2024-02-06 09:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude oil fell on Tuesday, reflecting a broader decline in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude oil prices dropped by $1.16 to reach $73.39, while Basra Intermediate crude oil prices also decreased by $1.16 to $76.39.

Global oil prices experienced a slight decline as traders assess the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Middle East to discuss a ceasefire in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the United States continued its campaign against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, whose attacks on shipping vessels have disrupted global oil trading routes.

