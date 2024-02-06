President Barzani praises Seoul's work in Iraqi Kurdistan

2024-02-06 10:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Tuesday with a delegation from South Korea, including Seungcheol Lim, the Consul General in Erbil, and Sohn Hyuk-Sang, the President of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA.)

According to the Presidency, both sides discussed various topics, including the situation in Iraq and the region, the Baghdad-Erbil relations, ways to enhance ties, project investment between Seoul and Erbil, KOICA operation in the region, which has been "helping Kurdistan for many years and has implemented many service projects in different regions of Iraqi Kurdistan."