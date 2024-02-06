Iraq News Now

State Department says US did not notify Iraq about strikes despite Kirby saying otherwise

2024-02-06

Washington – The United States did not notify the Iraqi government in advance of recent strikes against pro-Iranian targets in the country, the State Department said Monday, clarifying White House statements suggesting otherwise. “There was not a pre-notification, we informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes occurred,” State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. […]

