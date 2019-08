Greece: Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 29 July – 04 August 2019

2019/08/08 | 14:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN High Commissioner for RefugeesCountry: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, WorldArrivalsThis week, 1,289 people arrived on the Aegean islands, an increase from last week’s 787 arrivals and from last year’s 377 arrivals during the same period.The average daily arrivals this week equalled 184, compared to 112 in the previous week.Population on the IslandsSome 20,500 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (42%), Syria (11%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10%).Women account for 22% of the population and children for 36%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.Approximately 15% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.Some 37% are men between 18 and 39 years old.Entry Points by SeaThis week 1,289 people reached the Aegean islands, the majority of whom arrived to Dodecanese islands. The average daily arrivals on all islands was 184.Departures to the mainlandThis week, 421 asylum-seekers departed, once authorized by the authorities, from the Aegean islands to the mainland. With the support of UNHCR, 68 people were moved to UNHCR’s apartments on the mainland.