Gold stabilizes as dollar dips in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-02-06 11:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices stabilized in the local markets in the capital Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

According to our correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 431,000 IQD, with a buying price of 427,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold reached 401,000 IQD, while the buying price was 397,000 IQD.

As for gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-karat Gulf gold ranges between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the selling price per mithqal of Iraqi gold ranges between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.