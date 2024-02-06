2024-02-06 12:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, emphasized on Monday the need to support stability and sustain security in the region. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei, where they discussed bilateral ties and reviewed strategies to develop the economic partnership between Iraq and […]

The post Iraqi PM discusses economic partnership with China appeared first on Iraqi News.