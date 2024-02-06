Iraq announces elimination of bluetongue disease

2024-02-06 12:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Agriculture Ministry’s veterinary department announced on Sunday the elimination of the bluetongue disease. The director of the veterinary department, Thamer Al-Khafaji, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that there is no import or export of meat between Iraq and China. Al-Khafaji’s remarks come after China announced that it imposed a […]

