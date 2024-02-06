Iraqi MoFA discusses regional dynamics with Dutch counterpart in Baghdad

2024-02-06 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated on Tuesday that he held a joint press conference at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, with his Dutch counterpart, Hanke Bruins Slot, to address the "attacks" by both Iran and the US on Iraq.

During the conference, Minister Hussein emphasized the significant role of the large Iraqi community that contributes significantly to political, social, economic, and cultural aspects within Dutch society. He further highlighted the multifaceted bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed strengthening them during this visit.

He pointed out the presence of well-known Dutch companies in agriculture, water management, and oil sectors in Iraq, highlighting the "importance of developing economic ties in all areas, which could play a crucial role in assisting Iraqis in economic reconstruction and rehabilitating the country's infrastructure."

Moreover, Hussein addressed military and security relations, emphasizing the "crucial role played by the Netherlands as part of the Global Coalition and NATO in the fight against ISIS, as well as their continuous support for Iraqi forces in the ongoing war against terrorism."

He emphasized the "necessity of continuing support for the Palestinian people, halting the war on Gaza, and expanding humanitarian aid to its residents."

Furthermore, the minister highlighted discussions on violence in the region and its "ongoing threat not only to the people but also to regional and international peace."

For her part, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Slot, announced that "more than 60,000 Iraqis live in her country, contributing to bridging perspectives between the two countries," affirming that the Netherlands "hopes to strengthen bilateral relations with Iraq."

She further elaborated, "We are anticipating Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's visit to the Netherlands. We have a keen interest in the development of our relations and in promoting security, peace, and stability in Iraq."