An invisible space treasure may solve a mysterious universal mystery

2019/08/08 | 17:00
Astronomers have discovered a treasure of huge, previously unknown, massive galaxies that challenge current models of the universe.The study, published in the journal Nature, shows that galaxies are closely related to supermassive black holes and dark matter distribution.
This is the first time that so many massive galaxies have been confirmed in the first two billion years of the 13.7 billion years of the universe. They were previously invisible to us, said Tao Wang of the University of Tokyo. Current models of that period of cosmic evolution, will help add some details, which have been missing so far. Light from 39 galaxies was detected using the combined power of multiple astronomical observatories around the world. The light from these galaxies is very faint with long wavelengths that are invisible to our eyes and cannot be detected by Hubble, said Professor Kotaro Kono. .
