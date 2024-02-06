Iraq's Oil and Gas Law faces more delays and disputes

2024-02-06 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The member of the oil and gas Parliament committee Ali Al-Lami, said on Tuesday that he doubts the oil and gas law would pass in the current session.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Lami stated that the law reading would probably be delayed to the next session.

He pointed out many political and technical issues around the oil and gas law. But the most significant is the dispute over who would manage the oil fields in the Kurdistan Region and oil export abroad. This issue remained unresolved between Baghdad and KRG. "It is unlikely to be resolved," he said.

Furthermore, Al-Lami commented on those requests to split the oil and gas law into two separate laws that "it is not feasible." He argued, "Since gas is extracted from the same oil fields, it is impractical to separate the two laws."