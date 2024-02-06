Iraq busts international drug ring led by Saudis and Kuwaitis

2024-02-06 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) and the local police in Basra revealed on Tuesday an international drug trafficking network and seized 200 kilograms of narcotic pills.

Chef of Basra Local police, Major General Qasim Rashid Zuwaid, stated the trafficking network has been operating for six years, and the security forces arrested four suspects.

Zuwaid assured, "We are committed to tirelessly and continuously working in both covert and overt operations, utilizing every resource at our disposal, to safeguard the security and stability of Basra."

Meanwhile, an informed security source said to Shafaq News Agency that the drug trafficking network, which was recently unveiled, is a key conduit for transporting illicit substances between Arab Gulf countries, Iraq, and Iran. It was highlighted that many of the network's leaders were from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.