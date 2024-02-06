Three armed ‘terrorists’ shot dead outside Istanbul court

2024-02-06 14:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

On Tuesday, Turkish officials said police shot dead three people who attacked a security checkpoint outside a courthouse in Istanbul. “While the terrorists who attempted to attack were neutralized, six people, including three police officers and three citizens, were injured,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. The group issued no initial claim of responsibility. “While the terrorists who attempted to attack were neutralized, six people, including three police officers and three citizens, were injured,” Yerlikaya said in a social media statement. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said “heroic police officers prevented a treacherous attack”, adding that prosecutors had launched a “multi-faceted investigation.”