Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir apologizes for son's controversial post on president biden

2024-02-06 14:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued an apology on Tuesday for a post by his son that compared U.S. President Joe Biden to an Alzheimer's patient, suggesting cognitive decline.

Shuvael Ben Gvir shared a photo of Biden on X, highlighting the importance of raising awareness about Alzheimer's. The post was later deleted, and the far-right minister disapproved, terming it a "serious mistake."

Ben-Gvir emphasized the strong friendship between Israel and the U.S., apologizing for his son's remarks.