Planning Minister announces the addition of 170 billion Iraqi dinars to the budget of the capital Baghdad

2019/08/08 | 17:35



Baghdad – INA







Planning Minister Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi announced on Thursday the addition of 170 billion Iraqi dinars to the budget of Baghdad in order to improve the reality of services.The Minister of Planning chaired an extensive meeting with the local government of Baghdad in the presence of the governor of Baghdad Falah al-Jazairi, deputies from the province of Laith al-Dulaimi and Jassim al-Bukhati, and the advanced owners of the Ministry of Planning, his office said in a statement received.







He added that the meeting discussed the ongoing and new projects of Baghdad for the current year and the most prominent challenges that stand in front of their implementation in a timely manner, adding that Dulaimi stressed the provision of the ministry working conditions necessary to provide the best services to citizens, and its keenness to enable the local government and ratify the financial allocations required after completing the procedures In the shortest possible time.























