Iraqi PM meets Dutch foreign minister to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation

2024-02-06 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani held talks on Tuesday with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot and her accompanying delegation.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the two "friendly countries" across various levels and fields.

During the discussions, Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's keen interest in developing relations, particularly in the economic sector, expressing Baghdad's desire to benefit from the Dutch experience in agriculture and water management.

Al-Sudani also commended the Netherlands' efforts in halting the fire and aggression against Gaza and supporting relief initiatives for the challenging humanitarian conditions faced by the Palestinian people.

In addition, the Iraqi prime minister highlighted the government's commitment to continuing cooperation with the NATO mission in Iraq, particularly after the commencement of dialogue with the United States to end the global Coalition presence in Iraq, as the Iraqi armed forces are now more capable.

The Netherlands is set to head the NATO mission later this year.

The discussions also explored the potential for bilateral cooperation in various projects, including port development, particularly with the ongoing progress in the Grand Al-Faw Port and the Strategic Development Road Project.

In turn, the Dutch Foreign Minister expressed her government's anticipation of the upcoming visit by the Al-Sudani to Amsterdam, considering it "an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnership."

She reiterated the Netherlands' support for ceasefire efforts in Gaza, the prevention of regional conflict escalation, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid and relief efforts.