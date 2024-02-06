Iraq News Now

President's Kurdistan Congratulates Kurdistan Islamic Union on 30th anniversary

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), Salahaddin Mohammed Bahaa al-Di, on the 30th anniversary of the party's foundation.

Barzani's office said the Kurdish President appreciated the party's "significant role in the political landscape of the Kurdistan Region."

In turn, Bahaa al-Din expressed the KRI's leadership and members' gratitude for the President's call and congratulatory message.

