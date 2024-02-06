USD/IQD rate holds steady in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-02-06 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 152,200 IQD to 100.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,250 and 151,250 IQD to 100, respectively.