Iraqi PM discusses economic cooperation with the Netherlands

2024-02-06 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, affirmed on Tuesday Iraq’s eagerness to develop economic relations with the Netherlands. The Prime Minister’s statement took place during his meeting with the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hanke Bruins Slot, where he stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in different sectors, according to […]

