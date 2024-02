2024-02-06 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit Mehran of Ilam province in Iran near the border with Iraq.

According to Iranian media, the earthquake occurred at 18:28 local time and was recorded at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) below the Earth's surface.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.