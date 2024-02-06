Iraq's UN envoy rejects attacks violating sovereignty

2024-02-06 18:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Mission to the United Nations announced the country's rejection of any attacks that violate its sovereignty.

In a briefing to the Security Council, Abbas Kadhim Obaid, the temporary chargé d'affaires of the Permanent Mission of Iraq to the UN, said Iraq "will not allow any party to destabilize its security and stability."

He also called for ending the war on Gaza and providing humanitarian aid, conveying the Iraqi government's warning about the potential dangers of the conflict expanding.

Additionally, Obaid highlighted the ongoing efforts of Iraq's security services in combating terrorism and addressing the issue of drug trafficking.

The Iraqi official stressed the government's commitment to implementing its program, reducing poverty, mitigating unemployment, and continuing development projects.