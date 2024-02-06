Turkish Defence Minister arrives in Erbil

2024-02-06 18:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Turkish Defence Minister Ya?ar Güler arrived in Erbil, Kurdistan Region’s capital, on Tuesday evening, heading a high-level delegation.

The Regional Department of Foregin relations stated that Turkish Defence Minister along with the chief of the Turkish General Staff Metin Gürak, arrived in Erbil this evening.

According to the statement, they were received by the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs, Shoresh Ismail, and the official responsible for foreign relations, Savin Dizayee.