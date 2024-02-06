2024-02-06 19:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Tuesday that Iraq has taken several measures at the border strip with Turkey. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Turkish Minister of Defense, Yasar Guler, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Army, Metin Gurak, according to […]

The post Iraq, Turkey discuss security coordination appeared first on Iraqi News.