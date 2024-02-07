2024-02-07 01:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, has affirmed the Ministry's commitment to building a fleet of oil tankers. His statement came during a meeting with the Chairman of the Norwegian company Batservice Mandal [Båtservice Mandal AS], Bjørn Fjellhaugen, and the accompanying delegation. The Minister praised the role of Batservice, in cooperation […]

The post Iraq Committed to Building Fleet of Oil Tankers first appeared on Iraq Business News.