Jailed PKK leader says he is ready for solution with Turkish state

2019/08/08 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Jailed
Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan said he is ready for a solution on the
Kurdish issue and that he could stop the conflict between the Turkish state and
Kurdish militants within a week, his lawyers said in a statement on Thursday.Ocalan
is the founder of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which launched a
separatist insurgency against the Turkish state in the 1984. He has been in
jail in western Turkey since 1999.According
to the statement, he also said the Turkish government needed to do what is
necessary for the solution to take place and that Kurds do not need a separate
state.
