Home › Baghdad Post › Jailed PKK leader says he is ready for solution with Turkish state

Jailed PKK leader says he is ready for solution with Turkish state

2019/08/08 | 19:50



Jailed



Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan said he is ready for a solution on the



Kurdish issue and that he could stop the conflict between the Turkish state and



Kurdish militants within a week, his lawyers said in a statement on Thursday.Ocalan



is the founder of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which launched a



separatist insurgency against the Turkish state in the 1984. He has been in



jail in western Turkey since 1999.According



to the statement, he also said the Turkish government needed to do what is



necessary for the solution to take place and that Kurds do not need a separate



state.















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-JailedKurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan said he is ready for a solution on theKurdish issue and that he could stop the conflict between the Turkish state andKurdish militants within a week, his lawyers said in a statement on Thursday.Ocalanis the founder of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which launched aseparatist insurgency against the Turkish state in the 1984. He has been injail in western Turkey since 1999.Accordingto the statement, he also said the Turkish government needed to do what isnecessary for the solution to take place and that Kurds do not need a separatestate.