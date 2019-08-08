عربي | كوردى


Jailed PKK leader says he is ready for solution with Turkish state
2019/08/08 | 19:50
Jailed

Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan said he is ready for a solution on the

Kurdish issue and that he could stop the conflict between the Turkish state and

Kurdish militants within a week, his lawyers said in a statement on Thursday.Ocalan

is the founder of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which launched a

separatist insurgency against the Turkish state in the 1984. He has been in

jail in western Turkey since 1999.According

to the statement, he also said the Turkish government needed to do what is

necessary for the solution to take place and that Kurds do not need a separate

state.







