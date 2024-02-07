US dollar increases against the dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2024-02-07 09:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar surged slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

With the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the $100 recorded 152,200 Iraqi dinars.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that in the exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 153,250 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price reached 151,250 for every 100 dollars.