Basra crude climbs with a surge in global prices
2024-02-07 10:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Basra crude edged higher on Wednesday, with global oil prices rising.
Basra Heavy crude rose 15 cents to $73.54, while Basra Intermediate crude fell 5 cents to $76.34.
Globally, oil prices climbed for a third day after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories grew less than expected and a cut in the forecast for output growth in the U.S.
Brent crude futures were up 10 cents to $78.69 a barrel as of 0728 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 13 cents to $73.44.