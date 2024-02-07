Drone strike targets resistance leaders in Baghdad

2024-02-07 20:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source reported to Shafaq News Agency that the airstrike that occurred in al-Mashtal area east of Baghdad on Wednesday targeted leaders of Iraqi resistance factions.

The strike targeted their vehicle, resulting in the death of three and the injury of a fourth.

According to the source, the three killed individuals were "leaders in the Hezbollah Brigades and a leader in the Nujaba Movement. He revealed that one of the casualties was "Abu Baqir", a senior official responsible for the missile system unit within Hezbollah Brigades.

Meanwhile, many gathered around the site carrying anti-US slogans and chanting "No, America."

Notably, on Wednesday evening, a drone targeted a civilian land Cruiser vehicle and a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) warehouse in al-Baladiyat area east of Baghdad.