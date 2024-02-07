airstrike destroys civilian vehicle and PMF warehouse in Baghdad

Iraq News Now

2024-02-07 20:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Several security sources reported Wednesday evening that a drone bombardment destroyed a civilian vehicle, in addition to a storage facility of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in two areas east of Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a missile targeted a parked Land Cruiser vehicle in al-Mashtal area, destroying it completely.

According to information, the vehicle was carrying three individuals, the identities of which are yet to be confirmed.

According to another security source, a fire broke out in a civilian vehicle east of Baghdad, also likely targetted by a drone.

A security source confirmed that the targetted PMF warehouse in al-Baladiyat area east of Baghdad was targetted by two air bombardments.

