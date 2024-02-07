Spain's Defense Minister arrives in Baghdad and meets with her Iraqi counterpart: official

2024-02-07 20:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles has arrived in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on a state visit, Iraq's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Upon her disembarkment on the tarmacs of Baghdad's international airport, she was received by her Iraqi counterpart, Thabet al-Abbas, and a slew of top military officers.

A brief readout by the Iraqi ministry said that the two statespersons held an "expanded meeting" to discuss the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Madrid and prospects of military cooperation.