Green Iraq Observatory reveals concerns over abandoned agricultural lands in Basra and Nineveh

2024-02-07 20:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The “Green Iraq” environmental observatory stated Wednesday that Basra and Nineveh governorates now possess the highest percentage of abandoned agricultural lands.

The observatory, in a statement, highlighted agricultural prosperity in other governorates but raised concerns about increased soil salinity in Basra due to the quality and quantity of water reaching it.

Emphasizing the need to recycle water, reduce salinity, and ensure fair water distribution among provinces, the observatory stressed the importance of focusing on agricultural lands in Basra and irrigation channels in Nineveh.