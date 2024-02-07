KDP leader Masoud Barzani met with Turkey's Defense Minister

2024-02-07 20:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), leader Masoud Barzani, held a meeting in Erbil on Wednesday with Turkey's Defense Minister Yasar Güler, to discuss reinforcement of bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Turkey.

During the meeting, Barzani and Güler discussed the regional political situation, recent developments in the Middle East, and the risk of terrorism.

According to a statement from Barzani's headquarters both sides emphasized the necessity for close collaboration among Turkey, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region to achieve stability and prosperity.

Barzani and Güler explored ways to strengthen the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.

Earlier today, Turkey's Defense Minister Yasar Güler met separately with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, accompanied by Chief of the Turkish General Staff Metin Gürak. During the meeting, Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani assured that the semi-autonomous region would not pose a threat to neighboring countries.

Prior to this, Turkey's Defense Minister Yasar Güler arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday and held meetings with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. The focus of these meetings was on border security issues between Iraq and Turkey.