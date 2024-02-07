2024-02-07 20:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, promoted five senior officers from the Ministry of Peshmerga.

During a ceremony at the Kurdistan Regional Presidency headquarters, President Barzani signed the orders elevating the officers' ranks from General to Major General.

The Kurdish president congratulated the officers, emphasizing "the success of the reform process and the unification of the Peshmerga forces within the framework of the Ministry of Peshmerga."

He noted that the Peshmerga's name is a" sacred one," stressing that the primary allegiance of the Kurdish forces should be "to the land, homeland, and people."

In addition, president Barzani stressed the imperative to "take serious steps towards unifying the Peshmerga forces," pledging his complete support for the initiative.

The honored officers thanked President Barzani for his commitment to the Peshmerga and reiterated the Peshmerga's vow of "loyalty and service to the nation."

Despite achievements, the complete unification of Peshmerga forces still faces challenges.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), in partnership with the Global Coalition Forces, has made substantial advancements in recent years in reforming, unifying, and institutionalizing the Peshmerga forces. This initiative strives to centralize command under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs (MoPA).

Last August, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani approved the formation of three new unified brigades. These brigades, namely Brigades 26, 28, and 30, which comprise an estimated 5,400 officers and Peshmerga from Units 70, are now operational as the Second Division of the Peshmerga Command's Chief of Staff.