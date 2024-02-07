Iraq's gold reserves surpass 142 Tons, ranking 30th globally

2024-02-07 20:30:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The World Gold Council (WGC), the market development organization for the gold industry, revealed that Iraq's gold reserves increased to over 142 tons.

WGC's report for January 2023 said Iraq maintained its 30th global ranking among 100 countries, with gold holdings rising from 132 to 142.6 tons, constituting 8.3% of its overall reserves.

The report also indicated that in 2023, Iraq purchased around 12.25 tons of gold.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks fourth in gold reserves, following Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Algeria.