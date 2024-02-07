Iraq News Now

Gold prices climb in Baghdad, drop in Erbil markets
2024-02-07 20:30:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, gold prices increased in Baghdad while edged lower in Erbil’s local markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, gold prices on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad this morning recorded a selling price of 433,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price was recorded at 439,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi 21-carat gold was 403,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 399,000.

In goldsmiths’ shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000, while Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price -per mithqal- of 24-carat gold reached 503,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 443,000, and 18-carat gold sold for 383,000.

One mithqal is equivalent to five grams.

