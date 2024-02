2024-02-07 20:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The World Gold Council revealed on Wednesday that Iraq increased its reserves of gold to more than 142 tons. In its latest report issued in January, the World Gold Council said that Iraq remained ranked thirty out of the hundred countries with the greatest gold holdings in the world. Iraq increased its […]

