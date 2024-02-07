Iraq enjoys the best e-payment infrastructure regionally

2024-02-07 20:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The World Bank confirmed on Wednesday that the electronic payment systems in Iraq are among the best in the region. The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, received a delegation from the World Bank headed by the Director of the World Bank’s office in Iraq, Richard Abdulnour, […]

