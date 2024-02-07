Iraq urges the US to reconsider sanctions imposed on Iraqi banks

2024-02-07 20:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, called on the United States to reconsider the sanctions imposed on Iraqi banks that finance food items for families with limited income. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Hussein reviewed the latest regional developments in a phone call with […]

